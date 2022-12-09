Catalytic converter theft strands out-of-town family in KCMO hotel

The theft of a catalytic converter made a tough trip harder for an out-of-town mother and father who were staying at a KCMO hotel while their son was being treated at Children's Mercy Hospital.

Joshua Hirschenhofer and his wife are in Kansas City while their nine-year-old son is in the hospital.

The theft of their their catalytic converter forced them to take cabs and Ubers back and forth from their hotel to the hospital.

"I can't just go to my son if they say, 'Hey you know your kid is on his way out right now. I need you to get to the hospital," Hirschenhofer said.

"I need to be able to go back and forth at random any time of the night, any time of the day. And unfortunately, that's not how it worked this week."

Thieves have targeted catalytic converters, but Hirschenhofer doesn't want people to get complacent.

He'd like to see more resources go to the investigation and prevention of stolen vehicles and the parts that make them run.

