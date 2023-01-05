Cause of two overnight fires in Kansas City under investigation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Fire Department was called to two separate house fires overnight.

The first one started about 12:45 a.m. near E. 28th Street and Van Brunt.

The Fire Chief says there was no one inside the home at the time.

They got the fire out pretty quickly.

The second one started about 1:15 a.m. near E. 31st Street and Wabash.

Firefighters say one person was inside the home, but the fire department helped them get out safely.

The Fire Chief believes the fire started in the back of the home.

The home sustained smoke damage.

No one was hurt in either fire.

The causes of both fires remain under investigation.