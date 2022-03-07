Watch
Caution encouraged for morning commute following sleet, snow

3.7 morning roads.jpeg
Charlie Keegan/KSHB 41
Winter precipitation covers Interstate 29 near Northwest 64th Street in Kansas City, Missouri, around 5 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022.
Posted at 5:43 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 07:05:53-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rain, sleet and snow coated Kansas City roads overnight and a little bit of an icy glaze remained Monday morning.

Areas to the north of the city saw more accumulation, with 2 to 4 inches falling.

That accumulation caused some school closures for Monday, especially in the Northland. Many of those schools opted to move to virtual instruction.

Crews made progress on many roads overnight, but road temperatures remained below freezing leaving a change for areas where ice has melted off likely to refreeze before sunrise.

The winter weather advisory issued for the area ends at 6 a.m. and crews will be out all morning treating roads.

Caution is advised for the morning commute. A few crashes and slide-offs were already being reported by 5:30 a.m.

Interstate 435 on both sides of the state line appeared to be a problem early.

Air traffic also took a hit, as many flights in and out of Kansas City International Airport were canceled or delayed.

