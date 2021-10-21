Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

CDC, FDA release cause of September Salmonella outbreak

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright: AP
J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Onions are displayed with summer fruits and vegetables at a farmers market in Falls Church, Va., Saturday, July 28, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
HelloFresh recalling meals containing onions over salmonella concerns
Posted at 9:47 PM, Oct 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-20 22:47:30-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with the Food and Drug Administration determined onions were the cause of a September Salmonella outbreak.

The outbreak was found to have been linked to whole red, white and yellow unions distributed by ProSource Inc. that were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, according to the CDC.

Investigators are continuing to work to determine if any other onions or suppliers are connected to the outbreak.

Epidemiological data shows that as of Oct. 18, 652 people had been infected from 37 states.

The age range affected was as young as less than one and as old as 97 years.

No deaths have been reported in connection to the outbreak.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage