CDC, FDA release cause of September Salmonella outbreak

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with the Food and Drug Administration determined onions were the cause of a September Salmonella outbreak.

The outbreak was found to have been linked to whole red, white and yellow unions distributed by ProSource Inc. that were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico, according to the CDC.

Investigators are continuing to work to determine if any other onions or suppliers are connected to the outbreak.

Epidemiological data shows that as of Oct. 18, 652 people had been infected from 37 states.

The age range affected was as young as less than one and as old as 97 years.

No deaths have been reported in connection to the outbreak.

