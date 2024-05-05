Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Kansas City with Guadalupe Centers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City's Guadalupe Centers plans to wrap up its three-day Cinco de Mayo celebration on Sunday.

All weekend long, the nonprofit has featured street vendors, traditional music, dancing, food and plenty of other activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Cinco de Mayo is the yearly celebration of Mexico's victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862.

Alyx Bartrom, with Guadalupe Centers, said the celebration is all about being immersed in Mexican culture and tradition.

“Sights, sounds, tastes and smells," Bartrom said. "Come down to the West Side, just west of the Crossroads District, and enjoy food, music, entertainment, shopping experiences and a lot of fun for the whole family."

The Cinco de Mayo celebration runs from 12-8 p.m.

—