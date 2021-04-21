Celebration at the Station canceled for 2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This year's Bank of America Celebration at the Station has been canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Kansas City Symphony announced Wednesday that the annual Memorial Day Weekend event at Union Station will not happen.

Officials said that because the event usually attracts 50,000 people, it would not be safe to have despite the increase in vaccinations.

"We look forward to welcoming people back to Kansas City’s front porch to enjoy Bank of America Celebration at the Station in 2022," Matthew Naylor, president and CEO of the National WWI Museum and Memorial, said in a statement.

Union Station officials said they will continue to find ways to salute the nation's military and honor service and sacrifice until the event can be held in-person again.

