Celebration of Life set for nine-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash in Shawnee

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Celebration of Life to honor hit-and-run victim Nolan Davidson will be Thursday at a Lenexa church.

Nolan, 9, died Thursday from injuries suffered in a hit-and-run crash Dec. 1 at Johnson Drive and Bell Road in Shawnee.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, December 13, at Foundry Church, 8835 Lackman Road in Lenexa, according to the church's website.

The celebration of life for Nolan begins at 4 p.m., Thursday, December 14, at Westside Family Church, 8500 Woodsonia Dr. in Lenexa, the Foundry Church website states.

Nolan and his father, Aaron Davidson, were driving to a basketball game when their car was struck on the rear passenger side.

Matthew Jacobo, the driver whose vehicle allegedly struck the Davidson's car, ran from the accident scene.

Jacobo was arrested a short time later.

He is charged in Johnson County Court with DUI, aggravated battery/great harm, failure to stop at an accident with great harm and firearm while under the influence, according to a court document.

A judge set Jacobo's bond at $1 million.

He is scheduled to be in court for a hearing at 11 a.m. on Dec. 14.

Jacobo could face more charges in the case.