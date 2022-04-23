Watch
Celebrities flock to Planet Comicon Kansas City

Joey Fatone, James Murray at Planet Comicon Kansas City 2022
Posted at 2:54 PM, Apr 23, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands in the metro are attending Planet Comicon Kansas City this weekend at Bartle Hall.

Celebrities like Ralph Macchio, Adam Savage, Joey Fatone, James Murray, Spencer Wilding and more are in attendance.

Signing autographs and taking pictures with fans, Wilding says he loves to answer fan questions.

There are also cosplayers, voice actors, authors and artists at the event.

The convention will stay open until 7 p.m. on Saturday. Hours on Sunday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When it’s all said and done, an estimated 50,000-60,000 people will have been through Bartle Hall's doors.

