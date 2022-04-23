Celebrities flock to Planet Comicon Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thousands in the metro are attending Planet Comicon Kansas City this weekend at Bartle Hall.

Celebrities like Ralph Macchio, Adam Savage, Joey Fatone, James Murray, Spencer Wilding and more are in attendance.

Growing up, I loved science and how things worked & how they were built. So naturally Mythbusters became one of my favorite shows to watch + something my entire family liked. Enter: Adam Savage! @donttrythis was a great interview and genuinely loves talking to fans. @KSHB41 pic.twitter.com/qlcbldNjXN — Jordan Betts (@JordanBettsTV) April 23, 2022

Signing autographs and taking pictures with fans, Wilding says he loves to answer fan questions.

There are also cosplayers, voice actors, authors and artists at the event.

The convention will stay open until 7 p.m. on Saturday. Hours on Sunday are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

When it’s all said and done, an estimated 50,000-60,000 people will have been through Bartle Hall's doors.