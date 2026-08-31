Center High School dismisses students early due to air-conditioning outage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Center High School announced Monday that it dismissed students early due to an air-conditioning outage in the building as temperatures inch closer to 100 degrees across the Kansas City area.

The high school dismissed at 12:15 p.m., according to a message on the Center School District's website.

"The safety of our students and staff remains our top priority, and we are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," the district wrote on its website.

The district said that all other schools will remain in session.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the KC area until 7 p.m. Friday.

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