KSHB 41 Weather | Well above normal temperatures Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com .

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WEATHER HEADLINES



Heat Alert in place through Wednesday evening

No heat relief this week

Minimal rain chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Abundant sunshine. Well above normal temperatures.

Heat Index: 103°

High: 98°

Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear. A warm, breezy night.

Low: 78°

Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Ample sunshine. Nearly carbon copy conditions.

Heat Index: 100°

High: 97°

Wind: SSW 10-15 mph

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

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Check out the current conditions in our area

