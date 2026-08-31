KSHB 41 Weather | Well above normal temperatures Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.
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WEATHER HEADLINES
- Heat Alert in place through Wednesday evening
- No heat relief this week
- Minimal rain chances
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Abundant sunshine. Well above normal temperatures.
Heat Index: 103°
High: 98°
Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting to 25 mph
Monday night: Mostly clear. A warm, breezy night.
Low: 78°
Wind: S 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Ample sunshine. Nearly carbon copy conditions.
Heat Index: 100°
High: 97°
Wind: SSW 10-15 mph
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