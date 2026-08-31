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KSHB 41 Weather | Well above normal temperatures Monday

Get the latest Kansas City weather forecast updates at any time from the KSHB 41 News weather team of Caleb Chevalier, Wes Peery, Jade Steffens and Lauren Rainson.
KSHB 41 Weather Update
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hosting an event or gathering? Send your weather question to Lauren, Wes, Caleb and Jade by sending an email to weather@kshb.com.

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Heat Alert in place through Wednesday evening
  • No heat relief this week
  • Minimal rain chances

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Abundant sunshine. Well above normal temperatures.
Heat Index: 103°
High: 98°
Wind: SSW 10-15 gusting to 25 mph

Monday night: Mostly clear. A warm, breezy night.
Low: 78°
Wind: S 5-10 mph

Tuesday: Ample sunshine. Nearly carbon copy conditions.
Heat Index: 100°
High: 97°
Wind: SSW 10-15 mph

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