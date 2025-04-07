Center High School students build community table for Leawood business

LEAWOOD, Kan. — The advanced woodshop class at Center High School teamed up with Rendezvous Climbing Gym to create a table for the gym.

After five months of work, the class unveiled the project to the public on Monday.

"We discussed different ways that we could add something to the gym that would benefit our people here, and then also give his students a project they could work on," said Rendezvous owner Mark Messner.

The Center High School band showed up as well as other teachers and local leaders.

"I’m really, really proud," said Alec Chambers, woodshop teacher. "They’re a part of building a community that they are one day gonna raise children in."

Chambers said this program is more than community collaboration; it's about the life skills the students will take away.

"I don't know how to do a challenging thing, but I have the confidence in myself that I can find my resources, use my resources and figure out how to do the challenging thing. That’s the unwritten curriculum in this program," Chambers said.

Shaun Keith is one of the two students who worked on the table.

"This is the second table I've built for the community, so I’m happy to do it again," the Center senior said. "Countless hours of manpower just working on it, cleaning it, cutting it. But I think it’s all worth it in the end."

Just like rock climbing, there may be some slip-ups, and it may take time, but the view from the top — or the other side of the table — looks pretty great.

