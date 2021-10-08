Center Middle School fights concern parents

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Some parents are raising a flag to the number of fights at a metro middle school.

While fights on school grounds are not uncommon, some Center Middle School parents are wondering if it’s too much.

An anonymous middle school parent claims it’s not just a few fights.

“There were three yesterday in one day, and again today there was another fight,” she said. “So, it almost seems like every day, every other day there’s a fight where parents have to be called or cops have to be involved.”

She’s not the only parent to hear of them.

“I heard that there are a lot of fights going on, and I’m soon going to be removing my kids from the district if they don’t get it under control,” said another concerned parent.

A letter was emailed to families informing them of a fight on Wednesday, and the district said "they’ll work to resolve conflict at the building level," but they also need parents to explain how to navigate conflict at home.

When KSHB 41 News asked Center School District about this, they couldn’t tell KSHB 41 how many they’ve responded to or what discipline or solutions have come of it.

The district said:

“The safety and security of our students and staff are critically important to us. We are working with our security officers, building leaders and staff to ensure we are talking to students about ways to navigate conflict resolution.

"We want to provide learning opportunities for our students to understand how to manage emotions and disagree respectfully. We currently have security officers who work in our buildings and we have a partnership with the Kansas City Police Department. We value creating a safe learning environment for our school community.”