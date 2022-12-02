Center Middle School parents worried about alleged threat to the school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Center School District parents remain on alert after the district says it received a threat to the middle school.

The alleged threat is active until December 10, according to Rick Chambers, a district representative.

With 10 days on the timeline, many parents asked what daily precautions are being taken for the safety of students and staff.

A parent who didn't want her name used wants a temporary move to virtual learning to ensure safety.

“I talked to them about online learning for kids that aren’t feeling safe at school,” the parent said. “So she’s not missing a lot of work.”

The school district got similar requests, but said they are already playing catch up to meet to state regulations for student achievement.

“From our experience during the pandemic, we know that students don’t learn nearly as well in virtual classrooms as they do in person,” Chambers said.

“You feel hopeless and helpless,” the parent said. “You want to do something and you can’t, you’re sending them to a place where they are supposed to be safe and they don’t.”

Chambers reminded parents and students visitors have to go through three locked doors, background checks, and metal detectors

In addition, KCPD officers and the district's security guards are around and the district is hiring another security guard.

The district also plans to add alarms to more outside doors.

Those alarms will sound if doors are open any time during school hours.

