Center School Board approves 30-day extension of the district's mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Center School Board approved extending the school district's mask mandate for 30 days.

The vote was 6-0, with Board President Dr. Ronald Fritz abstaining.

Students in grades K-12, along with teachers and school staff, must wear masks when on district property, according to the school district's COVID-19 mitigation strategy.

The district's COVID-19 dashboard states the district has had 136 cases since August 1, 2020.

2,700 students attend the south Kansas City, Missouri, district.