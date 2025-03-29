Central High School opens doors for public to view ahead of KCPS bond vote

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In less than two weeks, Kansas City, Missouri, voters will have the opportunity to approve a significant $474 million bond proposal for Kansas City Public Schools.

If approved, Central High School would make upgrades to its CTE development program, safety features, and classrooms, among other things.

Saturday, the school held a public tour. Anthony Holland, Jr. is the principal.

Brian Luton Anthony Holland Jr. principal central high school

“It’s one thing to say it, but when you actually get to see it, and touch it, and feel it, then you have a better mindset and visual of what is actually needed in our schools," Holland said.

If approved, the bond would cost a taxpayer with an average home value of $200,000 approximately $19.32 a month in property tax. Every student and school in KCPS will benefit, as well as nine participating charter schools.

The district held a bus tour where parents and community members could view multiple sites: Wheatley Elementary School, Central High School and Académie Lafayette.

Teola Powell graduated from Central in 1966, one year before the last school bond passed.

Brian Luton Teola Powell, grandoarent and Central graduate class of '66

“It was nice and informative,” Powell said. “I liked what I saw, but I also understand that we do need to pass this bond to make the improvements that we need in all of the schools that we visited. We don’t need a school with water leaking, you know. So, that was most shocking to me. The children are our future. And yes, I came from the old and I know that times are changing. And there are a lot of things here that are available, and they just need that extra push. And we need to invest in our young people.”

The district plans to use the money to upgrade existing facilities and build two new schools, valued at about $136 million. Money from the bond would also go to updating HVAC systems, upgrades to safety and security, and improved space for learning.

Dr. Jennifer Collier is the superintendent.

Brian Luton Dr. Jennifer Collier, KCPS Superintendent

“It makes us ask the question how much more could our students achieve if they actually have the kind of facilities that help facilitate the learning and achievement that we know that they are so capable of,” Collier said. “We know that it is an investment; bottom line, it is an investment. But I want people to think about when it comes to our children and the future, we have to invest if we want positive outcomes. And we can either make an investment now, be proactive, or we’ll be forced to make an investment later.”

Voters will decide on the issue on April 8.

KSHB 41 reporter La’Nita Brooks covers stories providing solutions and offering discussions on topics of crime and violence. Share your story idea with La’Nita.