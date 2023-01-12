Central High School to remain open, Longfellow Elementary would close under revised Blueprint 2030 plan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Central High School and seven other schools in the Kansas City Public Schools won't close under the district's revised Blueprint 2030.

However, Longfellow and Troost Elementary remain on the outside looking in.

Last fall, the district released an initial Blueprint 2030 plan, that among other things, proposed the closure or repurposing of 10 schools.

Central High School was among those listed to close, which prompted a public outcry from parents and the community.

The district was also met with resistance from parents whose student attended Longfellow, but if the revised plan passes, the school would still close in the fall of 2023.

In the plan, the district cites facility challenges, low building scores and high deferred maintenance, among other things as the rationale for closing Longfellow.

KCPS said that it will work individually with each family from Longfellow to figure out what's best for their student.

This spring, the district will offer "new to them" school tours for families who would be impacted by closures.

It will also offer open house nights, a pen pal program between schools and transition teams for parents if the plan is passed.

In another major development from the plan, the district will explore a general obligation bond for 2024. The district hasn't successfully passed one 1967.

The KCPS board will meet on Jan. 25 to vote on the proposed plan.

