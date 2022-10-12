KCPS to discuss 2030 blueprint, potential school consolidations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Public Schools district will bring its Blueprint 2030 forward to the Board of Education Wednesday night, outlining its plan for 2025 and 2030 that involves potential consolidation of schools.

As KCPS Interim Superintendent Jenifer Collier presents to the board, the public is invited to tune in live at 6:30 p.m. by visiting KCPS's website .

The plan , which says it aims to expand curriculum and resources, proposes three scenarios. The first involves the closure or consolidation of nine to 10 schools, the second concerns the consolidation six to eight schools, and the third suggests the consolidation of three to six schools.

Other recommendations in the plan include an expansion of foreign language, instrumental music, and science labs, as well as an increase in elective courses at the middle and high schools.

In a video previewing the event, Collier invited families to watch the livestream and continue to interact with the district.

"Your ideas, your input, your feedback, have guided us to this moment," Collier said. "I hope that you'll continue to engage with us as we continue to fine tune these recommendations over the next two months."