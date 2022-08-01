Central Kansas authorities investigate death of 2-year-old found in car

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Authorities in Scranton, Kansas, are investigating the circumstances of a 2-year-old who was found dead Sunday inside of a car.

According to the Osage County Sheriff's Office, the child was found unresponsive at around 3:40 p.m.

Emergency crews attempted life saving measures and the child was transported to an a hospital in Topeka, Kansas, where they later died.

No other information on the incident was immediately available as the investigation continues.

Temperatures in the Topeka area were around 90 degrees between 3 and 4 p.m. on Sunday.

