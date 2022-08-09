Cerner agrees to pay $1.8 million to resolve racial discrimination

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cerner Corporation has agreed to a settlement with the US Department of Labor worth slighty over $1.8 million.

Cerner and the US Department of Labor agreed to a settlement which will resolve preliminary findings of a federal compliance evaluation that alleged the company discriminated in hiring Black and Asian applicants between 2015 to 2019.

A routine compliance review by the Deparment of Labor alleged Cerner Corp. systemically discriminated against qualified Black and Asian applicants who applied for positions to work at five facilities across Missouri and Kansas.

However, the review found it mainly happened at the Cerner Oaks Campus and Cerner Innovations Campus in Kansas City, Missouri, and its Cerner Corp. and Cerner Continuous Campus North Tower in Kansas City, Kansas.

The company agreed to pay $1.86 million in back pay and interest to 1,870 applicants who sought employment at the company in a variety of roles from system engineers to software interns.

In addition, Cerner Corp will ensure that its hiring procedures are monitored and free from discrimination.

However, the company does not admit liability and denies OFCCP’s allegations.

