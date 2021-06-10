Watch
Cerner layoffs part of reorganization, spokesperson says

Layoffs happening on all levels
Cerner is one of the largest employers in Kansas City.
Posted at 1:40 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 15:02:43-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cerner is conducting a round of layoffs across all levels of the company.

A company spokesperson declined to comment on a specific number of layoffs.

The spokesperson said the company did not plan to file WARN notices in Kansas or Missouri in connection to the layoffs.

She said the layoffs are part of continued reorganization across the company, and do not affect Cerner's status as the largest employer in Kansas City.

Cerner went through rounds of layoffs in November 2019 and June 2020, according to state filings.

