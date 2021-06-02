Cerner moves up on 2021 Fortune 500 list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — North Kansas City-based Cerner Corporation moved up on the 2021 version of the prestigious Fortune 500 listings.

On Wednesday, Fortune released its 2021 listing of the largest and most profitable companies in the country.

Cerner, which was ranked just inside the top 500 in the 2020 list, moved up to 490 in the 2021 update.

The company, which focuses on health care technology and services is one of only two Kansas City-area companies to make the Fortune 500 list.

The region’s other company is Merriam-based Seaboard, which ranks 406th on the list. The diversified agribusiness company includes food and distribution assets.

Overall, Walmart checked in the ranking’s top spot, followed by Amazon, Apple, CVS Health and UnitedHealth Group.