Chai Shai KC to close after 11 years of business

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chai Shai KC, an Indian and Pakistani cuisine restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, announced it will close effective immediately after 11 years of business.

Owners of the restaurant made the announcement on Tuesday via a Facebook post and cited wanting to pursue "new adventures."

"We thank you for your patronage and support over all these years," owners said on Facebook. "More than that, we are so very grateful for the many many friendships we’ve formed along the way."

Owners said that in order to pursue the new adventures they needed to create the "time and space to do so."