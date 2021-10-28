Change in cancer treatment, same smile for Cynthia Newsome

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cynthia Newsome has called KSHB 41 News home since 1997.

And since 2011, she has been open about sharing her breast cancer diagnoses and battle.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer and I had chemotherapy, radiation, I had a lumpectomy on my left breast and a few lymph nodes removed," Newsome said. "I was cancer-free for seven years, and then in 2019, I felt another lump."

That lump led to a metastatic breast cancer diagnosis and a year and a half of successful treatment. In a recent visit, Dr. Priyanka Sharma of the University of Kansas Cancer Center explained that Newsome's most recent CAT scans showed, "Some subtle increase in a few areas."

"To me, that suggests the cancer is trying to outsmart the current treatment," Sharma said.

This week, alongside her husband Ed, Newsome started a new treatment that's designed to trick her immune system into recognizing the cancer again so her body can fight it.

Amid this latest chapter in her cancer journey, Newsome is celebrating her 20th wedding anniversary with Ed.

"He said in sickness and in health, and that's what it is for both of us. Whatever comes, we're going to face it together, both of us together," Newsome said in an emotional interview. "It's just nice to know that you're loved like that."

Over the years, Newsome has shared her cancer story and the stories of others, increasing awareness for the disease and the people it impacts throughout Kansas City.

The love of the community she's served for so long is being returned to her in the next step of her battle.