'Change is good': Community gathers one last time before major renovations to OP Farmers' Market

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A blend of nostalgia and excitement filled the air Saturday morning as the community gathered at the Overland Park Farmers' Market one last time in its current form.

The farmers' market has been more than just a place to buy fresh produce, it's become a gathering hub for many.

“I try to come every week and buy as much of our groceries here as I can," said Becky Martz.

Many shoppers and vendors took the time to write notes on the pillars that have served the community for decades.

“This is our last farmers' market under our pavilion we built in 1991. It has served us well, it's such an iconic piece. But the market has grown, downtown of Overland Park has changed, and we have grand plans for a new gathering place with the farmers' market," said Mayor Curt Skoog.

But change is set to come by 2026. The city of Overland Park approved $33.9 million in upgrades and renovations for the market.

Those changes include adding restrooms and making the area more accessible for shoppers and vendors.

“The demand for this space keeps growing, which is a beautiful sight for society and the community. You do care where your food comes from. You do want to shop local, and that's what they're doing. So this improvement is in response to that," said Ileana Price, one of the vendors.

Price has been selling her farm's meat at the farmers' market for years. she's excited about the new changes.

"I think the shopping experience is going to be physically more pleasant and that's exciting," said Price.

The farmers' market will temporarily be relocated to the Matt Ross Community Center for 2025. The new building is set to open in the spring of 2026.

