Changes coming to event-based parking prices in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KSHB 41 reporter recently went downtown near the T-Mobile center where Nicki Minaj will hit the stage tonight.

Those attending the concert should be aware of event-based parking prices.

Rates have been modified throughout the River Market, Crossroads, and Power and Light District.

For three years, Francesca Canedy has been a regular customer at Salon on Grand in the Crossroads.

But her last appointment cost her a little extra. Her appointment was three hours before a Zach Bryan concert.

“I got a $50 fine and it specifically stated on there that it was because of the concert going on,” said Canedy.

Lexi Riggs is a hair stylist at the salon who says the new policy impacts business during their prime hours.

“Yeah, it’s just been really frustrating for us and our clients,” Riggs said.

In late June, Kansas City leaders approved event-based parking. The fee is $30 to $40 during special events.



“The parking was chaotic,” Poke San restaurant owner Charles Hung said. “You know you got people coming in and out and it’s on Grand.”



Some small businesses complained and the city is reversing course.

Later this week, the city will remove the surge pricing option. Parking for a full day will still be about $30, but in most cases the first two hours will go back to $1.

“$30 is a big chunk of the bill when they’re coming in to eat at a place” said Tucker Porter, a server at Kobi Q

While some believe the price is too high, others say it comes with the territory.

“You have to decide, 'Do we want to become like a big boy city?' and with that, parking's going to be a big topic,” said Justin Watkins.

As for Francesca Canedy's parking ticket, she ended up getting help.

Her hairstylist paid for the ticket.

"I paid for it because I just value my customers and I want them to keep supporting downtown business,” said Erin Bero, Salon on Grand owner. “I figured if I did this, it would show her, 'Please continue coming to me, I don’t want to lose you."'



The parking rates are only in effect between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

