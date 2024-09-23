Changes to Grand Boulevard in downtown KCMO lead to parking confusion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A recently redone section of road in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, led to a handful of drivers walking away with tickets.

“It’s very unfair,” said KC resident Rachel Grgurich. “It’s pretty harsh.”

When the city reopened Grand Boulevard with changes to the location of the bike and parking lanes, drivers were ticketed the next day.

“I think that it’s important for there to be some grace,” Grgurich said. “Especially when new things are implemented.”

Grgurich reached out to KSHB 41 about the issue after she tried to appeal her ticket and was denied.

After KSHB's Abby Dodge asked the city about the situation, Kansas City said it’s now focused on educating drivers about the change.

The city called the situation a “coordination issue,” adding it did not intend to issue tickets so soon.

As a result, the city canceled Grgurich’s ticket and close to a dozen others.

“I’m actually kind of surprised that it was,” she said. “But grateful that you guys got involved and we were able to get it canceled.”

The city plans to start ticketing again in the coming weeks.

