Chappell Roan takes over Kansas City: What you need to know

KANSAS CITY, Mo — The Missouri native pop star is taking over Kansas City for a sold-out two-day concert this weekend.

Chappel Roan concert this weekend

Pop star Chappell Roan is performing two sold-out shows at the National WWI Museum and Memorial today and tomorrow night.

Thousands of fans are expected to pack Liberty Memorial. The excitement has been felt in small businesses as well.

“You know, it's so fun. So normally, this time of year, we're getting into fall. We have our apple pie rolls that we just kind of phased out. We're moving into pumpkin season and whoopee pies and all the things getting ready for holidays, but now we're doing cookies and cookies and cookies and cakes. So it's been so fun. It's been a fun warm up for my team to play and get to enjoy the things that they love,” said Erin Brown owner of Dolce Bakery in Mission.

Brown said leading up to this weekend, it's been all hands on deck at the shop.

"Everyone's a cookie decorator this week. So aprons on, packing up cookies, baking cookies, so it's really fun just providing more opportunities for my team," said Brown.

What you need to know about the concert:

Parking:



Union Station: Lots will be available for the concert goers. Expect to pay $50 to park on the South Lot and $45 for the West Yards Garage (other Union Station visitors won't have to pay those concert prices).

Crown Center: Garage is available starting at $7 depending on how long you stay.

Street parking: Kessler Rd. and Wyandotte St. have limited spots. First come, first serve basis.

Transportation:



Streetcar: The streetcar will be running during the concerts. Riders can hop on and off at Union Station and use Kessler Road to walk to the main entrance.

Rideshare: Uber and Lyft pickup and drop-off will be located on Grand Boulevard between East 27th Street and Main Street.

Tickets:



Both shows are officially sold out, though some fans may be able to find tickets through third-party sellers.

Both concert days starts at 6:30 p.m., with doors opening at 4:00 p.m.

Check their website for more information about the event.