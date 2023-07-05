Charcoal grill blamed for Tuesday afternoon house fire in Lee's Summit, Missouri



A charcoal grill under a covered patio is blamed for a Tuesday afternoon house fire in Lee's Summit, Missouri

Firefighters were sent just after 2 p.m. to a house in the 4300 block of Southeast Seattle Slew Drive after several people reported the house and covered patio were burning.



Everyone was out of the house and smoke was rolling from the back of the one-story house when crews arrived, according to a Lee's Summit Fire Department news release.

Flames moved from the covered patio into an attic and part of the roof.

Firefighters knocked down the fire in about 30 minutes.

The grill was "either too close to the wall or ash from the grill ignited materials under the grill," the news release states.

