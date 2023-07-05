Charcoal grill tabbed as cause of 4th of July fire in Lee’s Summit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lee’s Summit home suffered significant damage in a fire Tuesday likely caused by a charcoal grill.

Around 2 p.m., Lee’s Summit firefighters were called to a single-family residence in the 4300 block of SE Seattle Slew Drive after receiving multiple calls that the covered patio and house were on fire.

Crews were able to bring the fire under control in roughly 30 minutes, during which they confirmed that all occupants and pets were safely outside the home and accounted for.

Fire investigators traced the origin to the covered patio and believe a charcoal grill operating under the patio was either too close to a wall or ash from the grill ignited materials under the grill.

—