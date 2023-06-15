"Charlie's House" honors Father's Day by reminding families to childproof home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At the Kansas City non-profit "Charlie's House", it's goal is to keep kids safe in their homes. This Father's Day, it's pushing that message even further.

"Much like you would put batteries in your smoke alarms, much like daylight savings time, we want Father’s Day to become a reminder for fathers to childproof their home," said Brett Horn, the founder of the organization and the father of Charlie, a young boy who passed away after a dresser tipped over on him.

Childproofing can be everything like anchoring dressers and TVs, and fire and gun safety. "Charlie's House" makes sure parents know how to do it all.

On Father's Day, Horn celebrates with his three other children, but said the memory of Charlie will always be part of that.

"For Father’s Day, what I wanted to do was I wanted to remind other young fathers to take accident’s to ensure that accident’s don’t happen to their children."

Anchors and wall mounts are available at any local hardware store. "Charlie's House" sells them, as well.

