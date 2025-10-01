'Charter a new path forward," County leaders aim for transparency after voters oust Frank White, Jr.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County voters overwhelmingly decided to vote Frank White, Jr. out as the jackson county executive on Tuesday. Initial results showed 85% of voters cast their ballots in favor of White's recall .

Some members of the Jackson County Legislature have been outspoken about White and how he has handled countywide issues.

But others who have aligned themselves with the county executive's decision on certain issues are looking at Tuesday's recall as an opportunity to reshape the legislature.

Legislator Megan Smith explained she's hoping the recall ushers in a new era of transparency for Jackson County.

"The voters, when it's all said and done, are going to have their voices heard," Smith said. "The legislature, we need to collectively agree to a transparent and open process."

Once the results are certified, Jackson County will move forward with selecting a temporary county executive and then ultimately an interim to finish out Frank White's term through 2026.

"We are in a rebuilding stage, if you will, so it's important that we begin to rebuild the taxpayers trust," Smith said.

Tension in Jackson County has been building for years from the problems with property tax assessments and stadium deals.

"After you get past this barrier, if you will, those issues still exist," Smith said. "We have to be able to solve those collectively."

She explained Jackson County has an opportunity to move forward with a more transparent process.

"I think [Frank White] has always tried to do the right thing, maybe the execution was a bit botched on some things," Smith said. "But along the way, you have to listen to your constituents."

Jackson County's temporary appointee for county executive must from the Democratic party. Park University's Professor of Political Science, Mark Harris, explained the interim county executive will stem from the same political background due to Jackson County's voting patterns.

"It may not be a super competitive ground between the parties," Harris said. "There still is sort of an expectation, and if you don't meet that, then voters will potentially remove you from office."

Because voters successfully organized a recall, Harris explained Jackson County will have a close eye on the newly elected executive in 2026.

"I think it just speaks to the number of levers we have in the state of Missouri for citizens to get involved and affect change pretty directly," Harris said.

Late Tuesday evening, Frank White released a statement regarding the election results.

“Tonight, I acknowledge the results of the recall election and respect the decision of the voters of Jackson County. I want to thank the people who showed up to vote, and I want to thank my staff, my family, my friends, and especially my wonderful wife Teresa. I would not have made it this far without her support, patience, and motivation," Frank White, Jr. said in a statement. "Serving as County Executive has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together to strengthen our community. While questions remain about the process that led to this election, I will move forward guided by gratitude for all this community has given me and by the drive to do what is right. As I move forward, that gratitude and the determination to do what is right will continue to guide me.”

