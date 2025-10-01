'I acknowledge the results' | Executive Frank White Jr reacts to voter recall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Local leaders reacted Tuesday night after voters in Jackson County overwhelmingly voted Tuesday to recall County Executive Frank White, Jr.

With all precincts reporting, 85 percent of voters voted to recall White.

In total, 64,469 voters voted to recall White, with 11,191 voters voting against recalling White.

Jackson County Executive Frank White, Jr. tonight issued the following statement after the results of the recall election were announced:

“Tonight, I acknowledge the results of the recall election and respect the decision of the voters of Jackson County. I want to thank the people who showed up to vote, and I want to thank my staff, my family, my friends, and especially my wonderful wife Teresa. I would not have made it this far without her support, patience, and motivation.

Serving as County Executive has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and I am proud of what we have accomplished together to strengthen our community. While questions remain about the process that led to this election, I will move forward guided by gratitude for all this community has given me and by the drive to do what is right.

"As I move forward, that gratitude and the determination to do what is right will continue to guide me.”

Voter turnout was about 10% in Kansas City, Missouri. There were 40 polling locations in KCMO.

Jackson County voter turnout was 20.9%. There were 103 polling locations in Jackson County.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas issued the following statement after White's loss:

“As the largest city in Jackson County, Kansas City will work closely with the interim county executive, the legislature, and their team as we all work to ensure progress and fairness for the county, the city, and our taxpayers.

“Frank White's life story is a remarkable one for a kid hailing from Kansas City's East Side to becoming a star in big league ball. He has meant much to this community over the past 50 years. I wish him well on the next phase of his journey.”

Jackson County Chairman Daron McGee also released a statement Tuesday night:

"Tonight, Jackson County turns a page. The people have spoken, and their voices carry the full weight of our democracy. This has been a serious and sobering moment for our county, one that reflects real concerns in our community and a deep desire for accountability. Now, we begin the work of moving forward."

"As Chairman of the Jackson County Legislature, I want our residents to know that this body understands the responsibility before us. The task of selecting a new County Executive is serious. It is not just about filling a seat. It is about restoring trust. It is about steadying the ship. And it is about making sure that this government reflects the values and priorities of the people it serves."

"The work ahead will require focus, steadiness, and leadership that stays close to the people. Because the people of this county are not asking for grand promises. They are simply asking for a government that works."

"In times like these, we do not get to choose the moment, but we do get to choose how we meet it. We meet it with clarity. We meet it with unity. We meet it with purpose, and with a deep responsibility to the people who placed their trust in us."

" I have full confidence in my colleagues on the Legislature to meet this moment with the seriousness it deserves. That is the work ahead, and we are ready to do it together."

Tuesday night’s results are the culmination of a months-long effort to remove White from his position.

Voters were angry about the property tax assessment mess and blamed White and his administration for the myriad of problems.

In addition, White rarely attended the weekly meetings of the Jackson County Legislature, saying his being at the meetings was not a requirement.

He also told KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson that his presence at the meetings led to political theater and not serious legislative efforts.

White claimed late in the campaign that dark money paid for a professional cadre of people to gather voters' signatures to put the recall question on the ballot.

He also maintained local union leaders wanted him out of the way so they had a better shot at lucrative contracts using taxpayer money to build new stadiums for the Royals and Chiefs.