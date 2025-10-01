Frank White Jr. asks Missouri Supreme Court to prevent certification of recall election results

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — By an 85-15 margin, voters in Jackson County voted to recall County Executive Frank White Jr.

In the hours before the polls closed Tuesday, attorneys representing White filed a motion with the Missouri Supreme Court asking justices to vacate the order that set the recall election for Sept. 30, or, in the alternative, prevent the Kansas City Election Board and the Jackson County Election Board from tabulating, certifying and releasing the election results pending the review of the legality of the election date.

The filing was recorded in online court records at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday. You can read the filing here .

It was not clear Tuesday night if the Missouri Supreme Court would entertain the filing or if it was no longer valid given that the results of the election were tabulated and distributed.

The Jackson County Election Board has targeted Oct. 6 to certify its results. The Kansas City Election Board has targeted Oct. 8 to certify its results.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

