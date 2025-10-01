Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Frank White Jr. asks Missouri Supreme Court to prevent certification of recall election results

Frank White recall protestors
KSHB 41
Frank White recall protestors
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — By an 85-15 margin, voters in Jackson County voted to recall County Executive Frank White Jr.

In the hours before the polls closed Tuesday, attorneys representing White filed a motion with the Missouri Supreme Court asking justices to vacate the order that set the recall election for Sept. 30, or, in the alternative, prevent the Kansas City Election Board and the Jackson County Election Board from tabulating, certifying and releasing the election results pending the review of the legality of the election date.

The filing was recorded in online court records at 2:01 p.m. Tuesday. You can read the filing here.

It was not clear Tuesday night if the Missouri Supreme Court would entertain the filing or if it was no longer valid given that the results of the election were tabulated and distributed.

The Jackson County Election Board has targeted Oct. 6 to certify its results. The Kansas City Election Board has targeted Oct. 8 to certify its results.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us