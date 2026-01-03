KSHB 41 News reporter Braden Bates covers parts of Jackson County, Missouri, including Lee's Summit. Braden learned of this story from KSHB 41's previous coverage. He reached out to local Lee's Summit breweries to see how they're impacted. Send Braden a story idea by e-mail .

A new Missouri law is providing tax relief to local breweries who produce beer in the state.

Cheaper beer? Lee's Summit brewery shares impact of Missouri tax relief

The law, HB 1041, which took effect on January 1, changes the price of barrel inspections from $1.86 to 62 cents..

This is collected each time a beer barrel is tested. The barrels hold 31 gallons, which is two kegs, and serves around 248 pints of beer.

Fringe Beerworks is a local brewery that was founded in Lee's Summit and recently opened a new location in Independence.

One of the owners, Mark Myers, said this cut will have a big, positive impact on their business.

KSHB Mark Myers

"It’s more money in our pockets to offer, you know, those kinds of incentives to our employees and raises to employees," said Myers.

He said in recent years its been more costly running a business.

"Everything has gone up. I mean the price of what we use to make and manufacture beer has gone up. Some things have almost doubled in price," Myers said.

The outlook of saving a bit of money in 2026 will allow for more operational funding, according to Myers.

"A decrease of 67%," he said. "So I mean it’s a huge deal."

KSHB Fringe Beerworks

Myers said some businesses may be able to offer better prices on their beers which have positive benefits to customers.

He said the savings can also counterbalance a new law that also went into effect.

"Also have the Missouri minimum wage law that just went into effect to $15 dollars an hour,'' he said. Now that’s a bump you know, so all of those things have to be paid somewhere."

A customer at Fringe Beerworks said he prefers local businesses because of the community.

"That helps all the local breweries. We want, I want more local breweries," said Jimmy Heinrich.

KSHB Jimmy Heinrich

He said he hopes the tax cuts continue to provide relief to local businesses so more can contribute to the community.

"You also get the best service with small businesses. Everything stays nice, everyone’s just nice and that’s what we want," Heinrich said.

2026 FIFA World Cup Where KC-area cities stand on 23-hour alcohol sales during World Cup in Missouri Tod Palmer

The Missouri law that's making these changes is the same one allowing businesses with liquor licenses to stay open for 23 hours during the FIFA World Cup.