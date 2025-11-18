Where Kansas City-area cities stand on 23-hour alcohol sales during World Cup in Missouri

KSHB 41 reporter Tod Palmer covers sports business and eastern Jackson County. Share your story idea with Tod .

—

A new Missouri law will allow bars and restaurants to operate 24/7 and extend beer and liquor sales hours when FIFA World Cup 26 comes to North America next summer, but political subdivisions — think cities and counties — can opt out of the extended hours.

The Independence City Council unanimously voted Oct. 20 to allow establishments to stay open around the clock, but it opted out of extending hours for beer and liquor sales.

Instead, the usual 1:30 a.m. closing time, when alcohol-by-the-drink sales must end, will remain in place from June 11 to July 19, but other cities plan to let the 23-hour beer and liquor sales go into effect.

Kansas City, Missouri, which allows some bars to remain open until 3 a.m. anyway, plans to allow bars and restaurants to sell booze from 6 a.m. to 5 a.m., as allowed under the new Missouri law , which passed on May 9 and was signed into law July 10.

Liberty, Gladstone and Raymore also have discussed the issue and plan to allow the law to take effect, according to city officials in those municipalities.

“Keeping our local approach aligned with state guidance provides consistency for our residents, businesses and visitors,” the City of Raymore said in a statement. “We'll work closely with our local establishments and public safety partners to ensure everything runs smoothly and responsibly during this highly anticipated event.”

Licensed businesses in cities that don’t take action to opt out won’t have to jump through additional hoops to take advantage of the round-the-clock operation and 23-hour booze sales changes.

“Licensees are not required to apply to the commission for approval and no special temporary license or permit shall be required of any licensee for the purposes of this temporary extension,” according to House Bill 1041.

It’s up to cities and counties to proactively take action if they want to opt out of 24/7 operations and 23-hour alcohol sales. The law automatically sunsets on July 20, 2026.

The Lee’s Summit City Council will consider an ordinance tonight — Tuesday, Nov. 18 — to opt out, while Belton — where city officials are leaning toward not opting out, a spokesperson told me — will begin discussions about the law next week.

Blue Springs, Grandview and Raytown are aware of the new law and are still discussing whether to opt out or not.

—