KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's time to look up, Kansas City!

If clouds clear enough this week, we'll have a great show of three rocky planets in our evening sky.

Beginning on Wednesday, May 12, the planets Mars, Mercury and Venus will line up over the western horizon.

Step outside right after sunset to spot the planets, ideally in a location with an unobstructed view.

We can spot this planet trio through Sunday, May 16. Happy viewing!