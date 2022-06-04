Cheese products from Kansas City-based company recalled from 9 states due to listeria concerns

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cheese products from the Paris Brothers, Inc , a Kansas City, Missouri, based company have been recalled due to concerns with Listeria.

The Food and Drug Administration made the announcement on Wednesday.

Products were recalled from nine states including Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, South Dakota, Mississippi and Florida.

The products were produced on May 4, 5 and 6 and are listed below:



Cottonwood River Cheddar

D'amir Brie Double Crème French Brie

Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style

Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar

Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar

Paris Brothers Colby Jack

Paris Brothers Pepper Jack

Cervasi Pecorino Romano



For a full list of where the products were distributed, people can click on this link .

The FDA says no illnesses have yet to be reported.

