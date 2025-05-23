Cheeseburgers are hot this Memorial Day weekend as prices drop

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — As Memorial Day weekend approaches, many Americans are preparing to fire up their grills.

This year, grocery shoppers may find that hitting the barbecue scene with classic cheeseburgers could be a tastier and more cost-effective option than traditional hot dogs.

“It's a classic,” said Christian Ragan, assistant manager at Kingdom Bar and Grill in Overland Park.

The restaurant knows a thing or two about fan-favorite burgers, serving up their popular smash patty burger made with two three-ounce patties cooked to perfection with grilled onions.

“Everybody devours them,” Ragan said.

According to MarketWatch and the research group Datasembly, prices for hamburger patties have dropped approximately 3.4%, while hamburger buns have decreased about 2.8%. Meanwhile, the average price of hot dogs has surged nearly 19% this year, presenting a significant difference for families planning their holiday barbecues.

“We’ve experienced some price fluctuations,” Ragan said. “But we’ve been doing our best to maintain our prices so we don’t have to pass costs along to our customers.”

For those looking to add cheese to their burgers, cheese prices also saw a slight decline, with cheddar priced at 1.2% less than last year. With rising food costs due to tariffs and inflation, any savings are welcome.

Kingdom Bar and Grill will offer a burger special throughout the holiday weekend, featuring their $7 smash patty burger available now through Monday night.

