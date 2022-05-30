Chef brings traditional Chinese noodle cuisine to Kansas City area

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Chinese chef is creating noodle magic while introducing authentic Chinese noodle flavors to the Kansas City area.

Magic Noodle in Overland Park opened up last year and owner Elvin Liu says he believes his shop is the only restaurant that makes noodles using the same techniques used hundreds of years ago.

“Hand pulled noodles, no one makes its but in China, this is the number one noodles in China, it’s like 300 years of history,” Liu said.

The dough to make the noodles consists of just wheat flour, salt and water. Liu and his team then pull noodles from the dough, boil them and plate the noodles in under five minutes. It took Liu two months to master the pulling technique and takes some employees up to six months to learn.

“Hand pulled noodles are very, very popular in China. It’s like a Starbucks coffee,” Liu said.

Liu also incorporates modern technology used in China to operate his restaurant, including the use of BellaBot , a premium delivery robot that is in bringing menu items to customers.

“I think it's fun when people get the kids to see it,” Liu said. “They are so happy with it.”

Liu has been working in restaurants since 2006 after moving from his native country China. Since then, he says his goal has been to bring authentic flavors from home to KC and have restaurant that gives off an illusion of what it’s like to dine in his country. Liu says he hopes Magic Noodle will help be a bridge between both American and Asian cultures.

“I think this is my life, like before and future, because I love to cook,” he said.

