Chester Owens, civil rights leader, historian and Kansas City, Kansas icon, died August 22 at his KCK home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chester Owens, Jr., a historic figure in Kansas City, Kansas, whose accomplishments included a prominent role in the civil rights movement, died Thursday at his home.

Owens was 91.

"It is with great sorrow and a heavy heart to learn of the passing of our beloved community icon, Mr. Chester C. Owens Jr.," KCK Mayor Tyrone Garner said in a statement Friday night. "As the sorrowful news has become known throughout Wyandotte County, all those that valued the tireless work of Mr. Owens, mourn with his family. Many are also reflecting, championing, and cherishing the profound positive advocacy of equality, peace, and love for all people that he promoted near and far. Mr. Owens will truly be missed, but his legacy of love, leadership, volunteerism, advocacy, mentoring, and commitment to community will live on forever! Sincere condolences and prayers are with his family and all those mourning his transition of life!"

Garner presented a key to the city to Owens in June at a Board of County Commissioner's meeting.

“He lived a long, fruitful life, serving and he served well," Karen Owens, his daughter. "We're very thankful for all the many people who loved my dad and my mom in such a profound way. We will honor his legacy and continue to glean from his wisdom as we go on and live our lives to make he and our mother proud of us."

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a respected historian.

The Unified Government's Board of Commissioners also voted unanimously to put up an honorary street sign to recognize Owens and his late wife, Lillie Anne.

"I'm just starting a new journey," Owens said. "My season here has ended and I'm ready to start a new season."





"I was assigned to be the principal of Hawthorne Elementary School," James White, a KCK resident, said at the time Owens was honored by the city. "Mr. Owens was one of the first community people to show up at my door. He said, 'Mr. White, I’m gonna show you how to run the school and he did.'"

The KCK Professional Firefighters Association released a statement Friday on the passing of Owens.

"It is with deep sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Chester Owens, a pillar of our community for many decades. Chester was not only a true leader in Kansas City, Kansas, but he also possessed a clear vision for what needed to be accomplished to create better neighborhoods and a stronger community. He was unwavering in his commitment to these ideals until the very last days of his life."

Owens was KCK's first Black councilman elected in the 20th century and helped bring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to the city.

"They would have Help Wanted Colored and Help Wanted White and that’s the way that it was and I challenged that," Owens said.

KCK spent a full weekend celebrating Owens before he was expected to move out of town with his family this summer.

"Martin Luther King Jr. said it best: 'We can live successfully as brothers and sisters or we can die together as fools,'" Owens said. "Me and my wife tried to do that all of our life, all of our life."

