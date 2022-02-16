Chicken coop fire spreads to Lee's Summit house

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Lee's Summit Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 9:25 Tuesday night.

The department said when firefighters arrived to the 1500 Block of NE Whitestone Drive smoke and fire was coming from the back of a raised-ranch, single-family home.

All occupants were safe outside.

Firefighters got the fire under control by 10:10 p.m.

The department said the fire originated outside the house and spread into the kitchen and dining room area through the glass door, and into the attic through the eaves.

High wind contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, according to LSFD.

The department said the cause of the fire is considered to be electrical in origin, involving a heat lamp to heat a chicken coop.

The chickens did not survive.