Chiefs actively pursuing stadium designs in both Missouri and Kansas

The Kansas City Chiefs confirmed they’ve hired a management and consulting firm to lead the stadium design process in Kansas.

At the same time, the Chiefs continue to meet with architectural firm Populous about concepts to possibly renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri.

CAA Icon will lead efforts in Kansas. Some of the company’s priorities will be to ask design and architectural firms to indicate their levels of interest in working on a stadium project with the team.

Chiefs leaders have previously said they’d build a domed stadium if they move to Kansas.

Voters rejected a plan to renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in April 2024, partially because it was tied with a Royals downtown stadium proposal.

The Chiefs confirmed Populous recently sent the team updated concepts as an option for a renovation.

“I hope whatever design they come up with, at least it will bring us a Super Bowl here to host," said Paige Ledbetter, a fan who’d prefer the team stay at its current stadium.

Both Missouri and Kansas are offering to help pay for a stadium project with tax dollars.

“When you’re a Super Bowl team, you want to have a Super Bowl facility,” Chiefs fan Ron Rivera said. “An upgrade would be incredible.”

Insiders tell KSHB 41 News it’ll be weeks, if not months, before the Chiefs announce their final choice for stadium options.

Kansas leaders previously gave the Chiefs a deadline of Dec. 31 to present them with a stadium concept.

“I’m ready. We’ve been talking about it for so long. This move and what the stadium might look like, the renovation, whatever,” said Don Siegmund, a fan of the team since the 1960s.

The Royals will also continue to explore the construction of a new stadium. A team spokesperson did not have any updates as of Friday.

