Kansas extends STAR Bond offer to help lure Chiefs and/or Royals to state

The Chiefs and Royals have more time to negotiate with Kansas leaders about possibly relocating their stadiums to the Sunflower State.

Monday afternoon, a group of leaders from the Kansas Legislature, known as the Legislative Coordinating Council, agreed to extend a beefed-up STAR Bond law.

The law expired June 30, but it allowed the LCC to retroactively extend the offer for up to one year.

Chiefs President Mark Donovan sent a letter to Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, who leads the LCC, on June 26 asking for an extension.

The letter said the Chiefs are exploring building a domed stadium in Kansas.

KSHB 41 News confirmed the Royals verbally asked Masterson for an extension the same week.

Following Monday's news of the STAR Bond offer extension, the Royals thanked Masterson and the LCC for the "dedicated time and energy they have put forth."

"We also appreciate their recognition of the diligent work that goes forward on multiple fronts in this complex process," the team said. "Our focused discussions continue as we seek the best option for the future generational home of the Kansas City Royals. The extension of the Kansas STAR Bond legislation enables us to continue our pursuit of the right choice for our fans, our organization and our regional community."

Chiefs President Mark Donovan also commented on the Chiefs' impending stadium decision during a press conference Monday focused on upcoming events at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

"Now, it's literally getting down to the final points and making sure that everybody's in agreement on what we need to do, and that we have all the pieces lined up," he said. "Because our job is to go to the Hunt family and suggest, 'Here are your two options; they both make sense.'"

In May, a group affiliated with the Royals acquired the mortgage on the Aspiria Campus in Overland Park, Kansas. Rumors have swirled about the team exploring stadium options at that location near 119th Street and Nall Avenue.

Both teams have been exploring options for their stadiums after voters in Jackson County, Missouri, rejected a proposal in April 2024 to extend a local sales tax to help pay for renovations to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and to help the Royals build a new stadium in the Crossroads District of downtown.

Earlier this month, Missouri created the Show-Me Sports Investment Act. The act allows Missouri to pay for up to 50% of a stadium project using sales and income taxes generated at the stadium to pay off construction loans. Local governments are required to help fund any project, too.

Missouri’s offer was in response to the STAR Bond law the Kansas Legislature passed during a special session in June 2024.

Kansas’ law allows STAR Bonds to pay for up to 70% of a qualifying stadium’s project. Previously, the state capped STAR Bond contributions at 50% of a project’s cost.

STAR Bonds — known as sales tax and revenue bonds — would redirect the state’s portion of sales taxes generated at a stadium and surrounding entertainment district to pay off construction bonds.

Children’s Mercy Park and the Kansas Speedway used STAR Bonds. The state can only use them for tourist-related projects.

Three of the eight members of the Legislative Coordinating Council are from the Kansas City area: House Majority Leader Chris Croft (R-Overland Park), House Minority Leader Brandon Woodard (D-Lenexa) and Senate Minority Leader Dinah Sykes (D-Lenexa).

