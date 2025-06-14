Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signs stadium financing bill into law

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

———

Missouri Gov. Mike Kehoe signed a bill into law Saturday that establishes a framework to use tax dollars to help pay for stadium projects. The goal is to keep the Chiefs and Royals from leaving for Kansas.

Legislators passed Senate Bill 3 during a special session earlier in the month at the request of Kehoe.

The move comes nearly exactly one year since Kansas passed a law to lure the teams across the state line.

Missouri’s law creates the Show-Me Sports Investment Act. It allows the state to redirect income and sales tax dollars generated by the people working and buying things at a stadium from state coffers to pay off construction or renovation of a stadium.

The mechanism can pay for up to 50 percent of a stadium project.

Eligible projects must cost at least $500 million total, include 30,000 seats, and serve an NFL or MLB franchise.

Missouri’s proposal requires local cities or counties where a stadium is located to also contribute public financing to the project.

Kansas’ STAR bonds law expires June 30, unless the Legislative Coordinating Council decides to extend the offer for another year.

The Kansas law would use sales tax generated at a stadium and surrounding entertainment district to pay for up to 70 percent of a stadium project.

Both Kansas City-based teams said this week they’re evaluating their options.

The Missouri legislature also passed bills during the special session to fund capital projects like a mental health facility in Kansas City and provide more storm relief funding to St. Louis after tornadoes hit the city in mid-May.

