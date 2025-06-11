Missouri House passes stadium funding proposal; bill headed to governor’s desk

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

Missouri leaders believe they’re one step closer to keeping the Chiefs and Royals in the state.

The Missouri House of Representatives passed legislation Wednesday by a vote of 90-58 to help pay for Chiefs and Royals stadium projects during a special legislative session.

The state Senate passed the bill last Thursday, during the first week of a special legislative session.

Senate Bill 3 now heads to the desk of Gov. Mike Kehoe to be signed into law. Kehoe has previously voiced public support for the bill.

Kehoe quickly took to social media after the vote, saying he looks forward "to seeing this legislation on my desk very soon."

I applaud the General Assembly for their efforts this special session to assist Missourians in crisis, provide tax relief, and invest in Missouri's future.



I look forward to seeing this legislation on my desk very soon. — Governor Mike Kehoe (@GovMikeKehoe) June 11, 2025

In a statement to KSHB 41 News, the Kansas City Chiefs thanked the Missouri Legislature and Kehoe for their work in passing the bill.

"The passing of this legislation is an important piece of the overall effort," the team said. "While there’s still work to be done, this legislation enables the Chiefs to continue exploring potential options to consider remaining in Missouri.”

Kansas City, Missouri, Mayor Quinton Lucas also released a statement moments after the bill passed, thanking state officials for crafting legislation he believes "will keep the Chiefs and Royals in Missouri for years to come."

"With passage in the Missouri legislature, Kansas City will continue its work with the Royals to build a robust and responsible area development and incentive plan to keep the Royals in Kansas City, Missouri — building on a generation of investment and growth in Downtown Kansas City," Lucas said. "Kansas City will also provide necessary assistance to the Chiefs, their landlord Jackson County, and Clay County to build a long-term future for Arrowhead Stadium, one of the finest football venues in the world, and practice venues that can spur more development opportunities for the team and our region."

The bill creates the Show-Me Sports Investment Act, which allows the state to give sales and income taxes generated at a stadium to the teams to pay for construction loans.

The deal can finance up to 50 percent of a stadium project’s total costs. It applies to MLB and NFL stadiums with at least 30,000 seats. Projects must cost at least $500 million.

The bill requires cities and/or counties where the stadium is located to contribute public financing as well. That would most likely require a vote among residents in that jurisdiction to approve an additional tax like the sales tax currently in place in Jackson County to fund maintenance at the Truman Sports Complex.

In testimony Tuesday, lobbyists for the Chiefs and Royals voiced support for the bill. But neither team would commit to staying in Missouri even if Missouri passed the law.

Missouri’s proposal is a direct answer to a law Kansas passed roughly one year ago to lure the teams into Kansas.

The Kansas law allows the state to pay for up to 70 percent of a new stadium using sales tax generated at the stadium and a surrounding entertainment district.

This funding method is called STAR bonds. The Kansas offer is set to expire June 30, unless a council of legislators decides to extend it - one member told KSHB 41 News he’s not interested in extending the offer.

A Kansas Department of Commerce spokesperson said teams and the state only have to have the structure for a deal in place by June 30, not a completely finalized or fully negotiated contract.

Missouri Lawmakers also took up legislation providing relief to victims of tornadoes in the St. Louis area, and funding for several capital projects including a mental health facility in Kansas City during the two-week-long special session.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

