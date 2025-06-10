Missouri stadium proposal advances through Missouri House committees

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

A bill to use tax dollars to help the Chiefs and Royals pay for stadium projects advanced through two committees Tuesday.

It’s on track for a vote before the full House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The state Senate passed Senate Bill 3 Thursday during the first week of a special session to address stadium funding, capital improvement projects and storm relief for St. Louis.

The proposal allows the state to redirect tax money generated at stadiums. Instead of the money coming to the state, it would go to pay for construction.

This bill would allow the state to pay for up to 50% of a project’s cost. It applies to NFL and MLB stadiums of more than 30,000 seats and a build or renovation project of more than $500 million total.

As it's written, the bill also requires local cities or counties to contribute to the project costs, something that might require voter approval.

“For us, that would mean a new stadium. Not necessarily a renovation; it will be new,” said Cara Hoover, a lobbyist for the Royals. “There are a couple of locations under consideration in Missouri.”

Al Miller/KSHB Cara Hoover is a lobbyist with the Kansas City Royals.

Hoover confirmed sites in Jackson and Clay counties are still under consideration, despite a Royals affiliate acquiring the mortgage of the Aspiria campus in Overland Park, Kansas, long rumored to be a stadium site possibility.

Last summer, Kansas supercharged its STAR Bonds program. The offer would pay for up to 70% of a new stadium. However, it expires June 30, 2025, unless a small group of legislative leaders decides to extend it one year.

“This deadline is real. That’s why we’re in special session. The decision to stay or go for the Kansas City Chiefs has to be done by June 30, 2025,” explained Rich AuBuchon, a Chiefs lobbyist.

Al Miller/KSHB Rich AuBuchon is a lobbyist for the Kansas City Chiefs.

A spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Commerce said only the structure of a deal needs to be agreed to between the state and team(s) by June 30.

AuBuchon said if the Chiefs stay in Missouri, they would renovate GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and build a new practice facility, for a total cost of $1.15 billion.

Opponents of the proposal said the teams are pitting the states against each other, which ultimately hurts taxpayers.

“Hollowing out your tax base in order to give money to wealthy people is not the way to build a good economy,” said Patrick Tuohey of the Show-Me Institute.

Al Miller/KSHB Patrick Tuohey of the Show Me Institute.

Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission & Foundation, testified in support of the bill. She wants the teams to remain in the Kansas City region.

“I know both owners personally. I believe their hearts are here in the Kansas City region," Nelson said. "I think they want an opportunity to stay here; they don’t want an opportunity to leave."

Al Miller/KSHB Kathy Nelson, President and CEO of the Greater Kansas City Sports Commission & Foundation.

The House Economic Development and Rules committees passed the bill without any changes Tuesday. The Fiscal Committee will review the bill Wednesday morning before it heads to the full House for a vote.

