Missouri leaders have passed a proposal to help pay for stadium projects in an effort to keep the Chiefs and Royals from leaving for Kansas. But the team’s fate in Missouri may rest in the hands of voters.

The Show-Me Sports Investment Act allows the state to redirect sales and income taxes generated at a stadium away from state coffers and toward bonds used to pay for construction projects. The financing tool can pay for up to 50% of a project’s costs.

Missouri voters weigh in on whether they would support local tax for stadium projects

The act requires local cities or counties to contribute financially to the stadium project for it to be eligible. That contribution may require voter approval.

A proposal to extend a 3/8th-cent sales tax in Jackson County to help fund stadium projects failed in April 2024.

Mayor Quinton Lucas believes Kansas City can offer the Royals tax breaks and incentives without going to the public for a vote.

“In terms of the Royals, we’re looking at a different set of tools and entities, so much like you’ve seen the discussion in Kansas, I think incentives are the sorts of things that can get that deal done as opposed to a new sales tax,” Lucas explained.

He said a sales tax in Jackson County benefiting only the Chiefs could pass. Jackson County leaders haven’t publicly said what their local contribution component may look like.

Jackson County voters who spoke to KSHB 41 News Thursday would support a sales tax question.

“I’m ok paying the taxes for the teams. The Chiefs and Royals have a very close place in my heart,” said JT Yuratovich

“I’d really love for them to stay on the Missouri side, I wouldn’t mind paying the extra tax dollars,” added Ramond Brown.

A site near 18th and Fayette in North Kansas City is also of interest to the Royals and potentially for the Chiefs as a training facility.

Clay County Presiding Commissioner Jerry Nolte said if the teams choose that site, the county may ask voters to approve a tax. In that case, it’s the county’s job to prove how beneficial the project would be to voters.

“It then becomes incumbent on us not to just negotiate with the teams, but communicate that deal to citizens and to hopefully demonstrate the value added for them,” Nolte said.

One Clay County voter told us infrastructure around the potential North Kansas City site is on his mind.

“I would be concerned about traffic. I would be a little more concerned about parking availability,” said Jakson Pennington.

Another voter said citizens are tired of getting taxed left and right. He wonders if even sports fans might vote against a tax proposal.

“I think, generally, the average taxpayer is starting to scratch their head going, 'Where is all this stuff going?'” explained Jeff Hiegert.

The deadline to put a question on Nov. 4’s ballot is Aug. 26.

At least one fan would like to see a statewide question.

“They oughta just raise like a 1/8th-cent sales tax for the whole entire state and then you keep all the teams inside the state and make them sign like a 30-year lease,” suggested Scott Mather, a Sedalia resident.

