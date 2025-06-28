KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics on both sides of the state line. If you have a story idea to share, you can send Charlie an email at charlie.keegan@kshb.com.

The president of the Kansas City Chiefs reinforced the team’s plans to build a domed stadium if it decides to move to Kansas in a letter Thursday.

Mark Donovan wrote to Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson, “Together, we have the opportunity to bring the National Football League (NFL) to Kansas, anchored by a world-class domed stadium, new team headquarters, a state-of-the-art practice facility, and a vibrant mixed-use and entertainment district.”

Exploring whether fans prefer a new Chiefs stadium with dome

Kansas is trying to lure the Chiefs and/or Royals to the state after Jackson County, Missouri, voters rejected a proposal in April 2024 to help pay for renovations to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and a downtown Royals stadium.

The Chiefs asked fans about the possibilities of a dome, among several questions, in a survey earlier this year.

At Chicken N Pickle, pickleball players can choose to play indoors or outdoors. Cameron Binns, the activities manager, said indoors is everyone’s first choice, for one big reason.

“Air conditioning,” he said plainly. “Around here, with the humidity and the heat, and our winters, couple the two together, and indoor courts are a no-brainer.”

RJ Pope said he’s warmed up to the idea of an indoor stadium as he's gotten older.

“I remember going with my dad years ago, and it was snowing the whole time, and you could feel the frost in your hair,” he described. “We were having fun, but when I think of going to a game, that’s not what I want to experience.”

While pickleball players prefer to play outside, they have differing opinions on watching sports outdoors, in particular football.

“Oooh, that is a tough question. Football, I think, is an all-weather sport,” Binns said, while admitting he’d build a dome if he were a team owner.

Nancy Norris feels that Chiefs fans have a reputation for cheering in all weather conditions.

“Part of the game is to be out there in the elements and be cold or be hot,” she said. “That’s the true fan.”

Friday, the Royals and Masterson confirmed they had spoken about extending Kansas’ STAR Bond offer beyond the June 30 deadline. The Chiefs’ letter on Thursday made the same request.

“We did have a conversation with Senate President Masterson early this week in which we confirmed that, based on the status of our process, an extension would be helpful to us. We appreciate the LCC’s responsiveness and look forward to continuing our productive conversations going forward,” a team spokesperson wrote.

