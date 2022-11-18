Chiefs’ Andy Reid announces Billy Joel, Stevie Nicks to perform at GEHA Field at Arrowhead in 2023

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is “pumped up” for Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks to perform at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium next summer.

Reid made the announcement during the team's routine press conference Friday.

He says enjoys the artists’ music from his “era.”

During the announcement, Reid casually mentioned he’s met Joel before, describing him as a “nice guy’ and a “legendary singer.”

He was equally complimentary of Nicks, even cracking a smile as he said she’s “phenomenal” and can “still belt it out.”

The show will take place Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023. More details are forthcoming.

“I’m pumped up for them to be here, and I know our people here in Kansas City will be fired up, too,” Reid said.

Presale tickets will be available to Citi card members from 10 a.m. on Nov. 28 until 10 p.m. on Dec. 1. The general public can purchase tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Dec. 2 via Ticketmaster.

Nicks became the first woman to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice — in 2019 as a solo artist and in 1998 with Fleetwood Mac.