Chiefs Champions Parade | School districts mixed on calling off school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the third time in five years, Kansas Citians of all ages are expected to turn out for the Chiefs Champions Parade.

The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, and KSHB 41 will have exclusive inside-the-ropes coverage starting at 4:30 a.m.

Area school districts are mixed on whether students will be excused to attend the parade, with some citing the snow days used last month as reasons for not canceling school.

Here’s a listing as of Monday morning:

MISSOURI:

Blue Springs: No class

Center Schools: No class

Grain Valley Schools: No class

Hickman: No class

KCPS: No class

North Kansas City: No class

Independence: No class

Lee’s Summit: No class

Liberty: No class

Park Hill: No class

Pleasant Hill: No class

Platte County R-3: No class

Ray-Pec: No class

Raytown: No class

KANSAS:

Blue Valley: Regular school

Bonner Springs: Regular school

De Soto: Regular school

KCKPS: No class

Olathe: Regular school

Piper: Regular school

Shawnee Mission: No class

*This story will be updated as more information is available.

