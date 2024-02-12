Chiefs Champions Parade | School districts mixed on calling off school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the third time in five years, Kansas Citians of all ages are expected to turn out for the Chiefs Champions Parade.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 14, and KSHB 41 will have exclusive inside-the-ropes coverage starting at 4:30 a.m.
Area school districts are mixed on whether students will be excused to attend the parade, with some citing the snow days used last month as reasons for not canceling school.
Here’s a listing as of Monday morning:
MISSOURI:
Blue Springs: No class
Center Schools: No class
Grain Valley Schools: No class
Hickman: No class
KCPS: No class
North Kansas City: No class
Independence: No class
Lee’s Summit: No class
Liberty: No class
Park Hill: No class
Pleasant Hill: No class
Platte County R-3: No class
Ray-Pec: No class
Raytown: No class
KANSAS:
Blue Valley: Regular school
Bonner Springs: Regular school
De Soto: Regular school
KCKPS: No class
Olathe: Regular school
Piper: Regular school
Shawnee Mission: No class
*This story will be updated as more information is available.
